Army-2021: Russia expands its Arctic arsenal

The DGT-S medical evacuation vehicle and a BT-3F tracked APC adapted for operation in the Arctic environment were displayed at a special ‘Arctic’ exhibition during the Army-2021 event.

The amphibious DGT-S is based on the GAZ-2244-20 tracked articulated transporter and can carry five passengers in the front car and another 11 in the rear medical vehicle.

The DGT-S is powered by a liquid-cooled 240hp turbodiesel allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 50km/h on-road and 3.8km/h afloat. The vehicle has an operational radius of up to 450km on the road, a kerb weight of 11,000kg and ...