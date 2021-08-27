To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Army-2021: Russia expands its Arctic arsenal

27th August 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Moscow

RSS

The DGT-S can transport 16 casualties and crew across 450km. (Photo: via author)

New medevac vehicle and tracked APC highlight commitment to protected mobility in the High North.

The DGT-S medical evacuation vehicle and a BT-3F tracked APC adapted for operation in the Arctic environment were displayed at a special ‘Arctic’ exhibition during the Army-2021 event.

The amphibious DGT-S is based on the GAZ-2244-20 tracked articulated transporter and can carry five passengers in the front car and another 11 in the rear medical vehicle.

The DGT-S is powered by a liquid-cooled 240hp turbodiesel allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 50km/h on-road and 3.8km/h afloat. The vehicle has an operational radius of up to 450km on the road, a kerb weight of 11,000kg and ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users