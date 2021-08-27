Army-2021: Russia expands its Arctic arsenal

Lithuanian Boxer deliveries delayed
Following an earlier delay in 2019 the deliveries of Boxer APCs to Lithuania have been put back again due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The DGT-S medical evacuation vehicle and a BT-3F tracked APC adapted for operation in the Arctic environment were displayed at a special ‘Arctic’ exhibition during the Army-2021 event.
The amphibious DGT-S is based on the GAZ-2244-20 tracked articulated transporter and can carry five passengers in the front car and another 11 in the rear medical vehicle.
The DGT-S is powered by a liquid-cooled 240hp turbodiesel allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 50km/h on-road and 3.8km/h afloat. The vehicle has an operational radius of up to 450km on the road, a kerb weight of 11,000kg and ...
India is taking so long to set up indigenous rifle production that it has been forced to buy directly from overseas.
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has announced a partnership with US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Centre (DEVCOM AC) to conduct a series of R&D efforts.
Low-cost short-range Sosna missile system seen for first time on BTR-82A 8x8 chassis. The SAM is under development to replace the Strela-10.
Soft-skinned Strela-VPK-KBM may replace UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, while amphibious 4x4 recon platform could be successor to BRDM.
The two new variants of the Taifun 4x4 armoured vehicle are designed to meet the needs of the Russian Airborne Forces.