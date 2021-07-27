Russian Armed Forces receives another batch of Arctic tanks

M-Code fortifies Sentinel A4 radar
US Army air and missile defence radar includes M-Code for enhanced position, navigation and timing plus protection against EW threats.
Omak Transport Machine Building Plant (Omsktransmash), a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has delivered its first annual delivery of T-80BVM tanks.
The T-80BVM is a line of Russian tanks powered by a gas turbine engine, which are undergoing modernisation at the Omsk plant.
The tanks passed quality control testing, in particular the tests for the hot season that include passing a major water barrier. An artificial reservoir was built at the test site for this purpose.
The tank’s reliability was also tested, up to 5,000km.
The T-80BVM is an improved version of the T-80BV tanks. It features increased firepower, protection, manoeuvrability and a new multichannel gunner’s sight.
The tank has been in service with the Russian Armed Forces since 2019.
It has been promoted as being geared towards Arctic operations; however, there are criticisms regarding the tank’s Arctic capabilities.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the T-80BVM is part of a programme to extend the service life of Russia’s legacy tanks due to delays encountered with the T-14 Armata tank programme.
In February 2021, the Russian MoD disclosed that it intended to take another delivery of approximately 80 T-80BVMs in the same year.
US Army air and missile defence radar includes M-Code for enhanced position, navigation and timing plus protection against EW threats.
The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle programme is moving forward at a deliberate pace, after five industry teams received Phase 2 digital concept design contracts.
The Australian Army is putting the Maverick M-Series radar through a series of capability development and evaluation activities.
Oshkosh Defense has been selected by the US Army to participate in OMFV programme.
Raytheon shines a light on Coyote Block 3 trial and progress on Block 2 launch system.
Surplus US M14 semi-automatic rifles have armed the Lithuanian military since the late 1990s.