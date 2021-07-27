Russian Armed Forces receives another batch of Arctic tanks

While the T-80BVM retains a gas turbine engine, it has been uprated to offer more power and an APU has been installed to help reduce fuel consumption and thereby prolong operational range from 335km to 500km. (Rostec State Corporation)

Omsktransmash has completed a delivery of its T-80BVM as part of an ongoing Russian modernisation programme.

Omak Transport Machine Building Plant (Omsktransmash), a subsidiary of Rostec State Corporation, has delivered its first annual delivery of T-80BVM tanks.

The T-80BVM is a line of Russian tanks powered by a gas turbine engine, which are undergoing modernisation at the Omsk plant.

The tanks passed quality control testing, in particular the tests for the hot season that include passing a major water barrier. An artificial reservoir was built at the test site for this purpose.

The tank’s reliability was also tested, up to 5,000km.

The T-80BVM is an improved version of the T-80BV tanks. It features increased firepower, protection, manoeuvrability and a new multichannel gunner’s sight.

The tank has been in service with the Russian Armed Forces since 2019.

It has been promoted as being geared towards Arctic operations; however, there are criticisms regarding the tank’s Arctic capabilities.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the T-80BVM is part of a programme to extend the service life of Russia’s legacy tanks due to delays encountered with the T-14 Armata tank programme.

In February 2021, the Russian MoD disclosed that it intended to take another delivery of approximately 80 T-80BVMs in the same year.