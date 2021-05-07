Radars look over the horizon in the High North

Rezonans-N radar installation. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.

The Russian military is enhancing its Arctic air defence network by setting up a chain of five Rezonans-N over-the-horizon (OTH) radar sites, reflecting a sharply intensified projection of power by Moscow in the ‘High North’.

A third Rezonans-N radar site has been completed and is on track to be commissioned ...