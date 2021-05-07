To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Radars look over the horizon in the High North

7th May 2021 - 16:43 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov in Sofia

Rezonans-N radar installation. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.

The Russian military is enhancing its Arctic air defence network by setting up a chain of five Rezonans-N over-the-horizon (OTH) radar sites, reflecting a sharply intensified projection of power by Moscow in the ‘High North’.

A third Rezonans-N radar site has been completed and is on track to be commissioned ...

