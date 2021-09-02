Army-2021: New-look BMP-3 with Berezhok makes its debut

High Precision Weapons JSC, Kurganmashzavod and KBP (Instrument Design Bureau JSC) have revealed the latest version of the BMP-3 IFV equipped with the B05Ya01 Berezhok manned turret.

Word first emerged in 2016 that BMP-2 and BMP-3 IFVs in the Russian Ground Forces inventory would be equipped with Berezhok, but the Army-2021 event on 22-28 August marked the first public appearance of a BMP-3 equipped with this turret.

Berezhok includes a 2A42 30mm autocannon, a 30mm automatic grenade launcher AG-30M at the rear of the turret, a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and four ready-to-fire ATGMs.

The BMP-3 seen by Shephard ...