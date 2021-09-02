To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Army-2021: New-look BMP-3 with Berezhok makes its debut

2nd September 2021 - 18:15 GMT | by Alex Tarasoff in Riga

RSS

BMP-3 with Berezhok turret at Army-2021. (Photo: Alex Tarasoff)

Rostec subsidiaries have developed an up-armoured BMP-3 with the Berezhok combat module; meanwhile, work continues on the BMP-3M Manul.

High Precision Weapons JSC, Kurganmashzavod and KBP (Instrument Design Bureau JSC) have revealed the latest version of the BMP-3 IFV equipped with the B05Ya01 Berezhok manned turret.

Word first emerged in 2016 that BMP-2 and BMP-3 IFVs in the Russian Ground Forces inventory would be equipped with Berezhok, but the Army-2021 event on 22-28 August marked the first public appearance of a BMP-3 equipped with this turret.

Berezhok includes a 2A42 30mm autocannon, a 30mm automatic grenade launcher AG-30M at the rear of the turret, a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and four ready-to-fire ATGMs.

The BMP-3 seen by Shephard ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users