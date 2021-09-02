Army-2021: New-look BMP-3 with Berezhok makes its debut

PLA upgrades its heavy 155mm SPH inventory
The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.
High Precision Weapons JSC, Kurganmashzavod and KBP (Instrument Design Bureau JSC) have revealed the latest version of the BMP-3 IFV equipped with the B05Ya01 Berezhok manned turret.
Word first emerged in 2016 that BMP-2 and BMP-3 IFVs in the Russian Ground Forces inventory would be equipped with Berezhok, but the Army-2021 event on 22-28 August marked the first public appearance of a BMP-3 equipped with this turret.
Berezhok includes a 2A42 30mm autocannon, a 30mm automatic grenade launcher AG-30M at the rear of the turret, a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and four ready-to-fire ATGMs.
The BMP-3 seen by Shephard ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.
Nammo Palencia is providing 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm target practice ammunition.
After years of delays and technical problems, the Russian Ground Forces are finally set to receive the first batch of T-14 Armata MBTs.
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
A new variant of the Atmaca missile is in the works, while manufacturer Roketsan is also developing a long-range cruise missile.
Russian armour-piercing tank ammunition has improved but it still lacks the punch of Western rivals.