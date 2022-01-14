Argo and Vanguard join forces to produce battery-powered UGV

Canadian manufacturer Argo and US-based Vanguard (part of Briggs & Stratton) are teaming up to produce a battery-powered UGV called R8 Integrator, as an 8x8 skid-steer traction platform designed to support various off-road military applications.

R8 Integrator features an electric drive train and amphibious capabilities. It can be deployed in temperatures from 20°C to 60°C, travels at up to 25 km/h and can overcome a 30% side slope and a 60% forward slope.

A payload of up to 929kg can be carried on missions of up to 8h. The UGV features a flat top deck that enables sensors or other features to be mounted. …