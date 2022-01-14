Argo and Vanguard join forces to produce battery-powered UGV

Italy enlists Milrem to aid land robotics roadmap
Milrem Robotics will help the Italian Army to develop a clear path to how remote autonomous vehicles and architectures can generate operational advantages for troops in urban operations.
Canadian manufacturer Argo and US-based Vanguard (part of Briggs & Stratton) are teaming up to produce a battery-powered UGV called R8 Integrator, as an 8x8 skid-steer traction platform designed to support various off-road military applications.
R8 Integrator features an electric drive train and amphibious capabilities. It can be deployed in temperatures from 20°C to 60°C, travels at up to 25 km/h and can overcome a 30% side slope and a 60% forward slope.
A payload of up to 929kg can be carried on missions of up to 8h. The UGV features a flat top deck that enables sensors or other features to be mounted. …
Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.
Aimpoint, an established provider of sights to many armed forces around the world, has released its newest red dot sight.
Lithuania joins fellow Baltic republics Estonia and Latvia as partners with Sweden in the Carl-Gustaf framework agreement.
MTL Advanced has been selected by WFEL to join the Artec-led team which will deliver the UK’s Boxer armoured vehicles.
The Protected Evacuation Vehicle (PEV) will equip all three logistics battalions of the Belgium Army and will provide safe and swift recovery of ground platforms in zones of operations and conflict abroad.