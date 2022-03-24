Alcon braking solution for Patria 6x6 enters series production

UK-based Alcon Components announced on 24 March that it has launched series production of a ‘bespoke’ braking system for the Patria 6x6 all-terrain armoured wheeled vehicle.

Following an initial development programme, in 2018 Alcon was announced as the principal supplier of braking components for all Patria’s heavy armoured vehicle range including the Patria 6x6.

‘Since then, Alcon has continued to work closely with Patria to determine the demanding requirements aligned to vehicle specification, usage profiles and operating environment,’ the company noted in a statement.

It added: ‘The establishment of this specific volume production capability will enable Alcon to match current and future demand for new vehicle production as well as meet volume spares support requirements for the next 15+ years, as the vehicle transits through the full life cycle.’

The Patria 6x6 is the platform selected by the Finnish and Latvian armies under the Common Armoured Vehicle System programme.

Sweden on 14 December 2021 officially announced that it will join the Finnish-led CAVS programme, confirming an earlier report by Shephard.

Estonia signed an LoI in 2019 and remains involved in the technical arrangement that forms the basis of CAVS, although the Baltic republic has not yet signed a framework contract to order vehicles.