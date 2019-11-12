Alakran light mortar carrier now operational internationally

Although the Spanish-developed Alakran Light Mortar Carrier (LMC) has been tested domestically, the system is now deployed operationally by two export customers with additional contracts expected in the near future.

The first two customers’ Alakran LMC, manufactured and developed by NTGS, are fitted with 120 mm smooth bore mortars, however, this can be rapidly exchanged for 81 mm mortar barrel.

Ukraine has acquired 15 of the 120 mm Alakran LMC system integrated into a locally designed and built Bars-8 (4x4) light armoured vehicle which also has a computerised FCS and GPS but also has an inertial navigation system as the