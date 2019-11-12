To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Alakran light mortar carrier now operational internationally

12th November 2019 - 11:18 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Madrid

RSS

Although the Spanish-developed Alakran Light Mortar Carrier (LMC) has been tested domestically, the system is now deployed operationally by two export customers with additional contracts expected in the near future.

The first two customers’ Alakran LMC, manufactured and developed by NTGS, are fitted with 120 mm smooth bore mortars, however, this can be rapidly exchanged for 81 mm mortar barrel.

Ukraine has acquired 15 of the 120 mm Alakran LMC system integrated into a locally designed and built Bars-8 (4x4) light armoured vehicle which also has a computerised FCS and GPS but also has an inertial navigation system as the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us