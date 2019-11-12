Alakran light mortar carrier now operational internationally
Although the Spanish-developed Alakran Light Mortar Carrier (LMC) has been tested domestically, the system is now deployed operationally by two export customers with additional contracts expected in the near future.
The first two customers’ Alakran LMC, manufactured and developed by NTGS, are fitted with 120 mm smooth bore mortars, however, this can be rapidly exchanged for 81 mm mortar barrel.
Ukraine has acquired 15 of the 120 mm Alakran LMC system integrated into a locally designed and built Bars-8 (4x4) light armoured vehicle which also has a computerised FCS and GPS but also has an inertial navigation system as the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Uruguay receives Mamba Mk7 APCs for peacekeeping operations
The Mamba has been widely used in peacekeeping operations as a lower-cost alternative to more protected vehicles which are expected to go onto the frontline. It can be upgraded with the addition of optional extra armour including underneath the engine compartment.
-
First locally built KF41 Lynx IFV handed over to Hungary
The KF41 procurement is part of Hungary’s Zrínyi 2026 development plan and is one of several efforts to procure modern, NATO-standard platforms that will supersede legacy equipment received from the Soviet Union by 2026.
-
How Spain’s acquisition of PAC-3 MSE can boost European air defence
Madrid will increase interoperability with the other seven users of next-gen Patriot in the region.