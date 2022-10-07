To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Akeron MP test firings demonstrate BLoS engagement capabilities

7th October 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Akeron MP BLoS firing demonstration with a Sherpa vehicle. (Photo: MBDA)

Recent demonstrations of Akeron MP in Cyprus marked a ‘major step in the definition of an initial operational concept’ for a European BLoS capability, says MBDA.

MBDA and its partners in the LynkEUs project have successfully carried out the first test firings of the Akeron MP antitank missile (formerly known as MMP)  using a full configuration of the BLoS functional chain, including the first BLoS firing of the missile from a vehicle.

The firing demonstrations in Cyprus on 28-29 September marked a ‘major step in the definition of an initial operational concept’ for a European BLoS capability, MBDA noted in a 7 October statement.

Two missiles were fired: one from an Impact turret integrated onto an Arquus Sherpa vehicle (to simulate a full standalone capability),  and the other engaging a target designated by a micro-UAV via a cyber-secure link 1km from the missile launch vehicle, to simulate a collaborative engagement.

The LynkEUs consortium, comprising MBDA and 13 partners and subcontractors in five countries, was established in July 2020 to create a European BLoS network-enabled battlefield engagement capability for the Akeron MP missile.

LynkEUs is funded under the European Defence Industrial Development Programme.

John Cockerill Defense, FN Herstal, Safran and Milrem are among the other industry participants in the consortium.

MBDA now seeks to explore extended-range and extended-capacity BLoS capabilities by leading a new EU-funded programme called Modular Architecture Solutions for EU States (MARSEUS).

