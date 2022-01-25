Advanced sight adds punch to Carl-Gustaf M4

AFCD TI fire control system with Carl-Gustaf M4. (Photo: Senop)

The new AFCD TI is designed to ensure a high first-round hit probability against stationary and moving targets.

After three years of ‘intensive development’ alongside Saab, Finnish firm Senop has introduced the Advanced Fire Control Device Thermal Imager (AFCD TI) for the Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless anti-tank weapon.

Once final qualification tests are completed with AFCD TI, the sight will be available for all Carl-Gustaf M4 and M3 users.

AFCD TI is also interoperable with the AT4 weapon system.

The lightweight (1.5kg) AFCD TI is ‘first fully integrated fire control system with 24/7 operational capability in one cost-effective solution with optimised usability’, Senop noted in a 25 January statement.

AFCD TI is a smart sight that is designed to ensure a high first-round hit probability against stationary and moving targets. The sight features a ballistic calculator and laser rangefinder, plus a day camera and thermal imager in the same casing.

By combining ‘a number of performance-enhancing functionalities in one and the same device’, said Senop MD Aki Korhonen, AFCD TI offers ‘a significant difference’ compared to the traditional combination of day sight and clip-on kit.

Michael Höglund, head of the Ground Combat business unit at Saab, said that the ‘fire control system and 24/7 operational capability play an important role in the military kill chain’.