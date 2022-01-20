India joins the AT4 club

Bundeswehr contracts Rheinmetall for mortar modernisation
The German Bundeswehr has selected Rheinmetall for ammunition delivery and modernisation programme.
Saab on 20 January announced that the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will be new users of the AT4 84mm disposable shoulder-launched recoilless weapon.
The AT4 was selected by India following a ‘competitive programme for a single-shot weapon’, Saab noted. Its Carl-Gustaf M3 recoilless anti-tank gun is already in use with the Indian Army.
The order for India, worth an undisclosed amount, includes the AT4 Confined Space Reduced Sensitivity (AT4CS RS) anti-armour variant that can be fired from inside buildings or bunkers.
AT4CS RS is a fully disposable, preloaded weapon system with a specially developed shaped-charge tandem warhead with breach or blast mode. It weighs less than 8 kg and has an effective range of 20-300m.
Other operators of the AT4 or AT4CS RS include France, Latvia and the US.
Canadian research programme will introduce new modelling and simulation technologies for the development of vehicle armour.
In a step forward, the recently appointed Czech Minister of Defence defined the BVP replacement as a priority for the country — but in a potential step backwards, Jana Černochová decided that the MoD will reassess the acquisition of 210 new IFVs.
The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.
The Turkish Army seems to have followed where the Turkish Air Force led in communications jamming.
The UAE is boosting its medium-range air defence capabilities, with a first-of-a-kind sale for the South Korean KM-SAM.