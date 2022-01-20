India joins the AT4 club

Saab will provide AT4-family weapons to India. (Photo: Saab)

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force will use AT4 and AT4CS RS 84mm disposable weapon systems.

Saab on 20 January announced that the Indian Army and Indian Air Force will be new users of the AT4 84mm disposable shoulder-launched recoilless weapon.

The AT4 was selected by India following a ‘competitive programme for a single-shot weapon’, Saab noted. Its Carl-Gustaf M3 recoilless anti-tank gun is already in use with the Indian Army.

The order for India, worth an undisclosed amount, includes the AT4 Confined Space Reduced Sensitivity (AT4CS RS) anti-armour variant that can be fired from inside buildings or bunkers.

AT4CS RS is a fully disposable, preloaded weapon system with a specially developed shaped-charge tandem warhead with breach or blast mode. It weighs less than 8 kg and has an effective range of 20-300m.

Other operators of the AT4 or AT4CS RS include France, Latvia and the US.