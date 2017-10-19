ADEX 2017: Korea engineers new vehicle
Hyundai Rotem displayed a scale model of its Korean Combat Engineering Vehicle (KCEV) at the Seoul ADEX 2017 exhibition from 17-22 October, plus the company revealed that deliveries of the K2 MBT will resume in due course.
The 55t KCEV ‘is designed to support the mobile operation of mechanised units by reducing a variety of obstacles and creating paths rapidly for MBTs,’ the company stated.
The vehicle features a full-width mine plough, believed to be from Pearson Engineering, which allows it to clear a 200m-long and 3.8m-wide lane to a depth of 300mm within three minutes. The plough is mounted
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2025: IAI reveals robotic route clearance system
The Elta 6631 has been developed using the experience of the Israel Defense Forces in route proving, and can be customised for various customers and circumstances.
-
AUSA 2025: Boeing wins $2.7 billion PAC-3 production contract as it explores supply chain expansion
Boeing will work with prime contractor Lockheed Martin to boost PAC-3 production capacity to hit higher delivery targets, as demand for the interceptors continues to surge.
-
AUSA 2025: AM General “on target” for JLTV full-rate production in 2026 as it uncrews a Humvee
AM General believes it has completed working with customers for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicles to reach a final version of the vehicle and to prepare to begin producing vehicles under full rate production.