ADEX 2017: Korea engineers new vehicle

Hyundai Rotem displayed a scale model of its Korean Combat Engineering Vehicle (KCEV) at the Seoul ADEX 2017 exhibition from 17-22 October, plus the company revealed that deliveries of the K2 MBT will resume in due course.

The 55t KCEV ‘is designed to support the mobile operation of mechanised units by reducing a variety of obstacles and creating paths rapidly for MBTs,’ the company stated.

The vehicle features a full-width mine plough, believed to be from Pearson Engineering, which allows it to clear a 200m-long and 3.8m-wide lane to a depth of 300mm within three minutes. The plough is mounted