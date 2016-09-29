ADAS 2016: New kit for Philippine marines

The Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) will benefit from new amphibious vehicles and unmanned aircraft systems being introduced over the next two years.

In March the Philippines ordered eight Korea Amphibious Assault Vehicles (KAAV) from Hanwha Techwin for PHP2.423 billion ($52.6 million). An integrated logistics support package was included in the contract sum.

The KAAV is a licence-built version of the BAE Systems AAV7A1. HoJun Shin, manager of the overseas sales team of Hanwha Techwin’s defence business unit, confirmed that his company is ready for serial production.

A significant number of indigenously built AAVs are in service with the Republic