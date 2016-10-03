ADAS 2016: Philippine Navy charts modern course

The Philippine Navy (PN) is undergoing a period of modernisation quite unlike anything it has previously experienced thanks to the arrival of new vessels in coming years.

New ships are mostly replacing older vessels, but new capabilities are being added too as laid out in the Philippine Navy Sail Plan and Active Archipelagic Defense Strategy. The PN contains approximately 23,000 sailors and marines, plus around 1,000 civilians.

The most capable platform will be two 2,000t frigates set to be constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea. These will be the PN’s first brand new frigates and the navy’s most