To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Viasat awarded $99 million order for US Navy tactical radios

22nd August 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The US Navy has placed a $99 million order for Viasat MIDS JTRS terminals. (Photo: Viasat)

Viasat has been awarded a $99 million contract for Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) terminals by the US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR).

The $99 million order is part of a USN IDIQ awarded to Viasat in 2020 worth a maximum of $998 million to produce, retrofit, develop and sustain MIDS and JTRS terminals.

MIDS are one of the US and allied nations' most widely used Link 16 terminals. Viasat said the order demonstrates the strength of its tactical data link business.

The company says its MIDS JTRS terminals offer access to the 'secure Link 16 line-of-sight network enabling tactical communications and data transport to ground, maritime and airborne platforms to provide greater situational awareness on the battlefield'.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us