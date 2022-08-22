Viasat awarded $99 million order for US Navy tactical radios

The $99 million order is part of a USN IDIQ awarded to Viasat in 2020 worth a maximum of $998 million to produce, retrofit, develop and sustain MIDS and JTRS terminals.

MIDS are one of the US and allied nations' most widely used Link 16 terminals. Viasat said the order demonstrates the strength of its tactical data link business.

The company says its MIDS JTRS terminals offer access to the 'secure Link 16 line-of-sight network enabling tactical communications and data transport to ground, maritime and airborne platforms to provide greater situational awareness on the battlefield'.