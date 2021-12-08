To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USN asks for more from Progeny for EW

8th December 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

AN/BLQ-10(V) submarine EW system. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.

Progeny Systems has obtained an $8.23 million contract modification from the USN to exercise options for production of Next Generation Electronic Warfare Tactical Upgrade Version 2 systems aboard submarines.

Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); and Charleroi, Pennsylvania (35%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023, the DoD announced on 7 December.

The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces (HMI) on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.

A new-look HMI had to be easy to integrate with new applications and features to increase AN/BLQ-10(V) EW system functionality without increasing the operator/system interaction time.

Operators need to interact quickly with the system and accurately see the electromagnetic environment, to quickly process data for decision-making and increased situational awareness.

According to Progeny, its HMI solution can also be applied across all USN EW platforms.

