USN asks for more from Progeny for EW

The AN/PRC-160(V) radio will be installed aboard MH-47 and MH-60 helicopters.
Progeny Systems has obtained an $8.23 million contract modification from the USN to exercise options for production of Next Generation Electronic Warfare Tactical Upgrade Version 2 systems aboard submarines.
Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); and Charleroi, Pennsylvania (35%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023, the DoD announced on 7 December.
The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces (HMI) on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.
A new-look HMI had to be easy to integrate with new applications and features to increase AN/BLQ-10(V) EW system functionality without increasing the operator/system interaction time.
Operators need to interact quickly with the system and accurately see the electromagnetic environment, to quickly process data for decision-making and increased situational awareness.
According to Progeny, its HMI solution can also be applied across all USN EW platforms.
Li-Fi optical wireless communications solve certain limitations associated with RF communications, says US Army.
BAE Systems is to produce and deliver 283 additional common IFF transponders for the US Army, USN and allies.
Poland will trial an AESA radar aboard its new TB2 UAVs as it tries to ramp up its ability to fight a peer adversary in a contested electromagnetic environment.
SDN-Lite is capable of operating in X-, Ku- and Ka- frequency bands.
Tactical capabilities for USN F/A-18 and E/A-18G aircraft will be updated, improvemed and enhanced.