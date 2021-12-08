USN asks for more from Progeny for EW

AN/BLQ-10(V) submarine EW system. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The USN is interested in upgrading human-machine interfaces on the increasingly complex EW systems on its submarines.

Progeny Systems has obtained an $8.23 million contract modification from the USN to exercise options for production of Next Generation Electronic Warfare Tactical Upgrade Version 2 systems aboard submarines.

Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); and Charleroi, Pennsylvania (35%), and is expected to be completed by September 2023, the DoD announced on 7 December.

A new-look HMI had to be easy to integrate with new applications and features to increase AN/BLQ-10(V) EW system functionality without increasing the operator/system interaction time.

Operators need to interact quickly with the system and accurately see the electromagnetic environment, to quickly process data for decision-making and increased situational awareness.

According to Progeny, its HMI solution can also be applied across all USN EW platforms.