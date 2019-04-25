Lockheed Martin receives AN/BLQ-10 contract

Lockheed Martin has received a $20 million contract for engineering and technical services for the AN/BLQ-10 Electronic Warfare (EW) System Technology Insertion (TI)-20, TI-22 and TI-24, the company announced on 22 April.

The AN/BLQ-10 submarine EW system processes radar signals through masts and periscopes to detect threats such as counter detection, collision and target locations. Crews can rapidly analyse and identify critical signals to determine hostile, neutral or friendly situations.

The contract includes the design, development, testing, integration, technology insertion/refreshment and system support of new-construction and in-service submarines.