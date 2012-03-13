USCC warns of Chinese cyber threat

As the Chinese Government continues to invest in its cyber capabilities, particularly for attack, defence and exploitation, the US believes its national security is at risk from this ‘clear and present danger’, a report has revealed.

Released by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) on 8 March, the ‘Occupying the Information High Ground: Chinese Capabilities for Computer Network Operations and Cyber Espionage’ report claims that the US suffers continual cyber attacks that are either ‘sanctioned or tolerated by the Chinese government’.

‘The report highlights China's extensive development of cyber tools to advance the leadership's objectives,’ commissioner for the