US Navy orders support for Advanced Hawkeye radar avionics

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems is developing and producing operational test sets to support line-replacable avionics modules for the AN/APY-9 airborne early warning radar, which equips Northrop Grumman E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft operated by the USN.

The company will complete work on the $13.3 million Naval Air Warfare Center contract by September 2025, the DoD announced on 23 May.

The operational test sets will be used at the depot level to provide test and repair capabilities for line-replaceable modules.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the AN/APY-9 UHF radar has a detection range of about 550km with continuous 360° coverage.

It forms an integral part of the Advanced Hawkeye programme for the USN by enhancing airborne C2 and expanding surveillance capabilities for E-2D aircraft, according to Lockheed Martin.