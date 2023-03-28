Thales lands second major European order for SquadNet soldier radios

Austria's Ministry of Defence has awarded Thales a contract to supply SquadNet tactical radios, ​marking the second significant European order for the equipment after Belgium.

The contract covers supply of more than 2,500 tactical radios to support the Austrian Army’s digital transformation.

SquadNet uses a proprietary networking waveform with built-in GPS, Bluetooth and programmable encryption to provide secure communications capabilities in a low-SWaP package.

The radio has an autonomy of 24 hours, making it suitable for dismounted soldiers. It provides secure voice, location reporting and data-sharing and will be equipped with SABRE software, which allows users to view the location of all team members overlaid on a map, and to communicate target and navigational information.

'With Thales SquadNet, the Austrian Armed Forces will be one of the first European countries to have a highly modern software-defined radio system with full digital signal processing in use, thereby reaching technological leadership in the field of tactical communication,' Hannes Boyer, CEO and country director for Thales in Austria.