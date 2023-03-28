Thales lands second major European order for SquadNet soldier radios
Austria's Ministry of Defence has awarded Thales a contract to supply SquadNet tactical radios, marking the second significant European order for the equipment after Belgium.
The contract covers supply of more than 2,500 tactical radios to support the Austrian Army’s digital transformation.
SquadNet uses a proprietary networking waveform with built-in GPS, Bluetooth and programmable encryption to provide secure communications capabilities in a low-SWaP package.
The radio has an autonomy of 24 hours, making it suitable for dismounted soldiers. It provides secure voice, location reporting and data-sharing and will be equipped with SABRE software, which allows users to view the location of all team members overlaid on a map, and to communicate target and navigational information.
'With Thales SquadNet, the Austrian Armed Forces will be one of the first European countries to have a highly modern software-defined radio system with full digital signal processing in use, thereby reaching technological leadership in the field of tactical communication,' Hannes Boyer, CEO and country director for Thales in Austria.
