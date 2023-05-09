Australia orders EOD robots from L3Harris
L3Harris Micreo will deliver up to 80 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robots to the Australian Defence Force (ADF), according to a government announcement issued on 4 May.
The contract is worth A$46 million ($31.2 million), and all the robots will be assembled in Queensland.
Micreo is a Brisbane-based subsidiary of L3Harris, and specialises in EW in Australia. It is assumed that the robots will be assembled at this facility.
The EOD robots carry cameras and sensors to find, examine and neutralise IEDs and explosive hazards.
The DoD said: ‘The world-leading technology will keep Australian personnel as safe as possible when
