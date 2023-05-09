To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia orders EOD robots from L3Harris

9th May 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Australia is acquiring up to 80 EOD robots from L3Harris Micreo. The medium-weight T4 is on the right of this photo. (Photo: L3Harris)

Australia has ordered dozens of medium-weight EOD robots from L3Harris Micreo.

L3Harris Micreo will deliver up to 80 explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) robots to the Australian Defence Force (ADF), according to a government announcement issued on 4 May.

The contract is worth A$46 million ($31.2 million), and all the robots will be assembled in Queensland.

Micreo is a Brisbane-based subsidiary of L3Harris, and specialises in EW in Australia. It is assumed that the robots will be assembled at this facility.

The EOD robots carry cameras and sensors to find, examine and neutralise IEDs and explosive hazards.

The DoD said: ‘The world-leading technology will keep Australian personnel as safe as possible when

