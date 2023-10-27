US joins classified Australian cyber space exercise
Australian and US military cyber experts have joined forces to battle simulated network attacks.
The exercise, which took place in Canberra, was the first classified-level cyber exercise of its kind, according to the Australian Government. It involved participants battling, strategising and defending cyber assets in an environment that simulated real-world attacks within the cyber domain.
Hosted by the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Exercise Cyber Sentinels have been designed to be ‘a tactical cyberspace operations mission-rehearsal exercise’, with the 2023 edition marking the first time the exercise was planned and held at the classified level.
Related Articles
Space and cyber wargame brings 350 experts together
Pentagon to strengthen cyber networks of US partners and allies
AUSA 2023: US Army to double combined SOF, space, cyber experimentations in 2024
The exercise was hosted on the Persistent Cyber Training Environment in Australia and featured more than 60 personnel from US Fleet Cyber Command and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command participated.
More than 90 ADF personnel were involved in the 12-day exercise, while observers attended from the UK, New Zealand and Canada.
Major General Ana Duncan, head of cyber warfare for the ADF, said ‘The Defence Strategic Review identified the need for Defence to enhance its cyber capabilities to deliver the responsiveness and breadth of capability to support ADF operations.
‘This exercise is a perfect example of our efforts in ensuring Australia’s cyber and information operations capabilities are being scaled up and optimised.’
Vice-Admiral Craig Clapperton, commander of US Fleet Cyber Command/US TENTH Fleet, noted: ‘Through exercises like Cyber Sentinels, we enhance our readiness and strengthen our vital partnership, working toward our common goal of a safe and secure Indo-Pacific region.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Airbus wins UK Skynet 5 military satellite design support contract
Airbus will provide post-design services for Skynet 5 as it nears the end of life and the UK heads towards the next generation Skynet 6A satellites.
-
Redefining Modern Warfare: Multi-Domain Operations and the Shift to Integrated Communications across the Force (Studio)
The multi-domain operations (MDO) concept is now a core focus for the US and its allies. The paradigm has significant implications for communications technology as militaries seek to integrate platforms and systems across different networked communications domains.
-
Airbus and Northrop Grumman partner for UK military satellite comms programme
A new collaboration between the US and European aviation giants will attempt to unite the space interests of US, UK and European partners via the UK's SKYNET programme.
-
Interoperability: The Vital Ingredient for NATO’s Future Success (Studio)
The lens of multi-domain operations is sharpening, and software-driven communication choices, deeper integration, and innovative technology are increasingly crucial. Companies like L3Harris are enabling a new age of international collaboration by emphasising NATO-standardised interoperability.
-
Orbiting the Future: How New Satellite Technologies are Revolutionising Global Communications
With the satellite industry at a pivotal juncture, Intelsat is investing in advanced technologies like 5G and optical communications, striving to enhance worldwide connectivity and address emerging governmental needs.