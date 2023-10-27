US joins classified Australian cyber space exercise

Australian and US military cyber experts have joined forces to battle simulated network attacks.

The exercise, which took place in Canberra, was the first classified-level cyber exercise of its kind, according to the Australian Government. It involved participants battling, strategising and defending cyber assets in an environment that simulated real-world attacks within the cyber domain.

Hosted by the Australian Defence Force (ADF), Exercise Cyber Sentinels have been designed to be ‘a tactical cyberspace operations mission-rehearsal exercise’, with the 2023 edition marking the first time the exercise was planned and held at the classified level.

The exercise was hosted on the Persistent Cyber Training Environment in Australia and featured more than 60 personnel from US Fleet Cyber Command and Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command participated.

More than 90 ADF personnel were involved in the 12-day exercise, while observers attended from the UK, New Zealand and Canada.

Major General Ana Duncan, head of cyber warfare for the ADF, said ‘The Defence Strategic Review identified the need for Defence to enhance its cyber capabilities to deliver the responsiveness and breadth of capability to support ADF operations.

‘This exercise is a perfect example of our efforts in ensuring Australia’s cyber and information operations capabilities are being scaled up and optimised.’

Vice-Admiral Craig Clapperton, commander of US Fleet Cyber Command/US TENTH Fleet, noted: ‘Through exercises like Cyber Sentinels, we enhance our readiness and strengthen our vital partnership, working toward our common goal of a safe and secure Indo-Pacific region.’