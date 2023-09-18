Pentagon to strengthen cyber networks of US partners and allies

The Pentagon remains committed to the improvement of its cyber capacities to ensure deterrence in the current great power competition scenario. In order to face threats posed by China, Russia and other adversaries in this domain, the DoD intends to strengthen the cyber networks of US partners and allies.

During the launch of the Department’s 2023 Cyber Strategy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, Mieke Eoyang claimed that allies are a ‘strategic advantage that no competitor can match’.

‘Adversaries continually attempt to undermine the capabilities of our partners, and it is in our interests to strengthen