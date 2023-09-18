To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Pentagon to strengthen cyber networks of US partners and allies

18th September 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The DoD will prioritise efforts to increase the effectiveness of friendly states in the cyber realm. (Photo: USAF)

The recently released 2023 Cyber Strategy states that the US will build the capacity and capability of allies and partners in cyberspace and expand avenues of potential cyber cooperation.

The Pentagon remains committed to the improvement of its cyber capacities to ensure deterrence in the current great power competition scenario. In order to face threats posed by China, Russia and other adversaries in this domain, the DoD intends to strengthen the cyber networks of US partners and allies.

During the launch of the Department’s 2023 Cyber Strategy, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy, Mieke Eoyang claimed that allies are a ‘strategic advantage that no competitor can match’.

‘Adversaries continually attempt to undermine the capabilities of our partners, and it is in our interests to strengthen

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us