Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US to gift radars to Indonesia and Malaysia

11th June 2020 - 23:30 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

The US will provide three Lockheed Martin mobile radars to Malaysia and Indonesia, as revealed by a notice of contract action dated 9 June on the US government’s System for Award Management website.

Titled the ‘Long-Range Radar Acquisition for Malaysia and Indonesia’, the notice stated the USAF Life Cycle ...

