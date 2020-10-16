Digital Battlespace

US companies team up to deliver secure comms for UAV operators

16th October 2020 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

AeroVironment is assisting Viasat under the US Army Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems programme

Viasat and AeroVironment are to jointly develop enhanced Type 1 encrypted communications capabilities for UAS operated by the US Army.

Work will be conducted under contract to the US Army in the Reconfigurable Communications for Small Unmanned Systems (RCSUS) initiative, with Viasat as prime contractor.

Viasat will work with AeroVironment to ...

