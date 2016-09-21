US CBP orders Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has been awarded a $280 million contract by US Customs and Border Protection to engineer and integrate 12 Multi-Role Enforcement Aircraft (MREA), the company announced on 16 September.

The MREA is a highly-missionized variant of the Textron Aviation/ Beechcraft King Air 350CER aircraft. It is equipped with advanced sensor equipment for detection, tracking, and surveillance operations in regions where terrain, weather, and distance pose significant obstacles to border security operations.

The aircraft is designed to carry out a range of missions, including marine interdiction, limited air to-air interdiction, over land interdiction, and enforcement relocation of personnel and equipment.

This is SNC’s second MREA contract. Since 2009, SNC has provided 12 aircraft in support of Customs and Border Protection’s effort to replace aging twin engine C-12, PA-42, B-200 and C-404 patrol aircraft.