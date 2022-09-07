US battle labs assess AI-based programme for airspace deconfliction
The 805th Combat Training Squadron (Shadow Operations Center-Nellis or ShOC-N) and the US Army’s Mission Command Battle Lab have assessed an AI-based tactical automation system for DARPA, the USAF announced on 6 September.
The assessment was enabled by the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE) programme, which is a USAF/US Army partnership sponsored by DARPA.
ASTARTE tested an AI solution called Airspace Tactical Automation System (ATLAS), which was designed by Raytheon to solve the problem of airspace deconfliction.
‘The test success was achieved when all blue air tracks sent from the ShOC-N were received the Air Defence System Integrator & Tactical Airspace Integration System at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas,' the USAF noted in a press release.
Concurrently, a USA Simulation, Training and Instrumentation Command (STRITCOM) test at Fort Eustis, Virginia, produced similar results when connected to ground forces simulation.
ASTARTE automates the ability to provide a real-time common operational picture of airspace in and above an army division to reduce the time required to execute joint fires.
The next ATLAS test is set to take place in late 2022.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Northrop Grumman to develop radar technology for NATO drone
Northrop Grumman will develop, implement, test and sustain Radar Technology Insertion Program technology for NATO.
-
IAI continues Asian push with counter-UAS deal
IAI is providing ‘several dozen’ DroneGuard ComJam systems to an unnamed Asian customer.
-
DARPA envisages smarter sensors with FENCE Phase 2 awards
Raytheon and Northrop Grumman are working on a DARPA programme to create neuromorphic IR camera technologies.
-
Collins Aerospace to modernise HF radio comms network for US Air Force
The USAF has picked Collins Aerospace to provide the next generation of the High Frequency Global Communications System.
-
AeroVironment expands Mantis family with expected benefits for Raven sUAS operators
The new Mantis i23 D micro-gimbal includes improved target detection capability and a wider horizontal field of view.
-
Saab to provide more ATC radars for USN aircraft carriers
Saab is to produce and deliver two AN/SPN-50(V)1 ATC radars for the USN.