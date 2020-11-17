Digital Battlespace

US Army seeks cyber solution for Stryker

17th November 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Cybersecurity company to provide prototype vehicle security system and unified kits

Cybersecurity for the Stryker combat vehicle is being enhanced by Shift5 under a $2.6 million contract from the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).

Shift5 will provide a prototype vehicle security system and unified cybersecurity prototype kits to the RCCTO, to help protect operational technology aboard ...

