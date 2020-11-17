US Army seeks cyber solution for Stryker

Save this for later

Cybersecurity company to provide prototype vehicle security system and unified kits

Cybersecurity for the Stryker combat vehicle is being enhanced by Shift5 under a $2.6 million contract from the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO).

Shift5 will provide a prototype vehicle security system and unified cybersecurity prototype kits to the RCCTO, to help protect operational technology aboard ...