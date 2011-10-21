US Army, Lockheed Martin demonstrate MS GUI

Lockheed Martin announced on 21 October that it had been selected by the US Army's Research Development And Engineering Command, Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center to demonstrate an advanced slew-to-cue sensor system designed to provide greater situational awareness during route clearance and surveillance missions.

The demonstration will be for the organisation’s Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate. It will involve the company’s Multi-sensor Graphical User Interface (MS GUI), demonstrated recently at AUSA Annual in Washington, DC. Lockheed Martin says that it is an affordable, backwards compatible upgrade kit for fielded Gyrocam systems currently deployed with the US Army and US Marine Corps.

MS GUI allows the operator to use a touch screen display capability to slew between reference cameras, such as the Driver's Vision Enhancer, and the Gyrocam Vehicle Optics Sensor System, to simultaneously search for potential threats while interrogating identified hazards on route clearance missions.

Under a cooperative research and development agreement with NVESD, Lockheed Martin will continue to enhance capabilities of the MS GUI system for use in various situational awareness applications, paving the way for the eventual fielding of the technology.

We are pleased to partner with NVESD to integrate MS GUI into the Gyrocam VOSS suite of capabilities to support route clearance missions,’ said Kennan Walker, business development manager in Lockheed Martin's Gyrocam Systems business. ‘By working together to meet the increasing demand for enhanced situational awareness, we are providing our warfighters with an advanced capability that detects, identifies and tracks insurgent threats from safe stand-off distances and significantly reduces operator fatigue.’