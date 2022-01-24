US Army issues two tactical communications contracts

Brazilian data link programme progresses with E-LynX connectivity tests
A Brazilian Air Force programme to improve network-centric data connectivity has passed a milestone.
Sole contractor General Dynamics Missions Systems has received two separate contracts from the US Army in connection with Tactical Network-On the Move communication systems and equipment.
One deal from US Army Contracting Command, worth $74.99 million, covers support services while the other $20.34 million contract is for engineering and technical support to integrate On the Move technology.
General Dynamics will complete work on both contracts by 22 January 2023.
According to the US Army, Tactical Network On-the-Move ‘delivers a mobile, resilient, redundant tactical communications network’ for dismounted infantry and combat vehicles alike, by connecting frontline units with static command posts.
Tactical Network – On the Move connects with the overarching Joint All Domain Command and Control objective for the US military, via the Capability Set 25 iteration of tactical network tools.
A Brazilian Air Force programme to improve network-centric data connectivity has passed a milestone.
Anduril will provide AI-based C-UAS software for US special forces.
Phase One launches its ‘most productive’ airborne GEOINT and ISR camera.
Will unspecified ‘software enhancements’ for KILSWITCH and APASS address previously recognised cybersecurity issues?
Sweden is preparing to wage cyber war as well as cyber defence.
The Spanish Army released a tender on 17 January to procure new night vision goggles at a unit price of up to €11,000.