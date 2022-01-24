To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army issues two tactical communications contracts

24th January 2022 - 15:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Tactical Network-On the Move will play its part in the development of JADC2. (Photo: US Army)

General Dynamics is supporting technology that provides the US Army with mobile tactical communications network capabilities.

Sole contractor General Dynamics Missions Systems has received two separate contracts from the US Army in connection with Tactical Network-On the Move communication systems and equipment.

One deal from US Army Contracting Command, worth $74.99 million, covers support services while the other $20.34 million contract is for engineering and technical support to integrate On the Move technology.

General Dynamics will complete work on both contracts by 22 January 2023.

According to the US Army, Tactical Network On-the-Move ‘delivers a mobile, resilient, redundant tactical communications network’ for dismounted infantry and combat vehicles alike, by connecting frontline units with static command posts.

Tactical Network – On the Move connects with the overarching Joint All Domain Command and Control objective for the US military, via the Capability Set 25 iteration of tactical network tools.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us