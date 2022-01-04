DARPA orders support for JADC2 enabling programme

Graphic from DARPA describing the MINC concept. (|mage: DARPA)

Peraton is supporting the MINC programme, which would help to enable JADC2.

DARPA has awarded Peraton a $19.28 million Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) contract to support the Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) programme.

Work will be performed in Basking Ridge, New Jersey (60%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (18%); Woburn, Massachusetts (15%); Memphis, Tennessee (5%); Miami, Florida (1%); and Sherman Oaks, California (1%), with an expected completion date of June 2025.

In its original BAA notice, published in April 2021, DARPA described MINC as a capstone project to facilitate implementation of the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept for the DoD.

By adding a software-defined network with a layer of virtualisation to various DoD systems that hitherto struggled to interoperate, users can see all the connected systems and their resources.

Users wanting to interact with two incompatible C2 systems could use a tool to autogenerate the translation between data formats.

As DARPA put it in its BAA: ‘MINC will culminate this paradigm shift from static, manual configuration of closed, rigid architectures by moving towards autonomous, mission-driven approaches where applications and networks adapt with mission dynamics and operator feedback.’