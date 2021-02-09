US Army assessment puts Fire Weaver in the spotlight

Save this for later

Sensor-to-shooter system enhances situational awareness and delivers the ability to maximise available combat power in GPS-denied environments.

Israeli company Rafael and its subsidiary Rafael Systems Global Sustainment (RSGS) demonstrated the Fire Weaver AI-based sensor-to-shooter system with US Army soldiers in January, during the Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) in the US.

A similar exercise took place in November 2020 for the German Army.

Fire Weaver integrates as ...