​Rafael demonstrates Transparent Battlefield capabilities for German Army

15th January 2021 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

German programme assesses advanced tactical radio and sensor-to-shooter capabilities.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed the second phase of the Transparent Battlefield study for the German Army, after demonstrating its BNET advanced software-defined radio (SDR) communication capability and its Fire Weaver sensor-to-shooter system (pictured).

The event, hosted by Transparent Battlefield prime contractor Atos Information, took place in Paderborn in ...

