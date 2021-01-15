​Rafael demonstrates Transparent Battlefield capabilities for German Army

Save this for later

German programme assesses advanced tactical radio and sensor-to-shooter capabilities.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has completed the second phase of the Transparent Battlefield study for the German Army, after demonstrating its BNET advanced software-defined radio (SDR) communication capability and its Fire Weaver sensor-to-shooter system (pictured).

The event, hosted by Transparent Battlefield prime contractor Atos Information, took place in Paderborn in ...