Digital Battlespace
Three into one: IDF fuses air, land and naval capabilities into multidimensional unit
A few weeks after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the establishment of a new multidimensional unit, systems and technology are being matched with operational requirements.
The IDF is yet to officially name the unit, but officials described it as a ‘battalion with the capabilities of a division’.
Indra to support Lithuanian radars
Indra has received a contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for radar support for Lithuania. The Performance Based Contractor Logistic Support contract ...
Bittium to continue ESSOR porting for Finland
Bittium will continue porting the European European Secure Software-defined Radio (ESSOR) programme’s Operational Capability 1 (OC1) wideband waveform to the Bittium Tough SDR radio for ...
US Navy orders E-2D advanced radar processor systems
Lockheed Martin has received an order for equipment for the US Navy’s E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. The order, announced by the US Department of Defense, ...
Singapore Airshow 2020: AVT raises its sights over water
AVT Australia, the Asia-Pacific division of Ascent Vision Technologies, used Singapore Airshow 2020 to present its CM262M maritime gyrostabilised multi-sensor imaging system for the first ...
AEHF-5 handed over to US Space Operations Command
Control of the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC’s) fifth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF-5) communications satellite has been successfully transferred to ...
Singapore Airshow 2020: Orion first to join the ‘bandwagon’
TRD debuted the Orion-H+ at Singapore Airshow 2020, as the latest addition to its range of lightweight C-UAS systems. Orion-H+ has been in development since ...