US Army 10th Mountain Division receives enhanced night vision systems

31st March 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

L3Harris has delivered more than 1,500 combat-ready ENVG-B systems to the U.S. Army's 10th Mountain Division. (Photo: L3Harris)

More than 1,500 ENVG-B systems have been delivered by L3Harris to the 10th Mountain Division.

L3Harris on 30 March announced the delivery of a new batch of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems.

More than 1,500 ENVG-Bs were provided to the 10th Mountain Division, bringing the total number of units delivered to the US Army to more than 9,000.

This means there are only 1,000 to deliver to fulfil a US Army contract awarded in 2018.

ENVG-B is intended to boost soldier situational awareness in poor-visibility conditions, while also increasing lethality with faster target acquisition. It uses AR algorithms to integrate with the US Army Nett Warrior system.

The complete system will also integrate with the L3Harris AN/PRC-163 two-channel leader radio.

