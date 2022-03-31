US Army 10th Mountain Division receives enhanced night vision systems

DSA 2022: PAL Aerospace and Thales agree to co-develop maritime multimission system
Thales announced during DSA 2022 that it has signed a strategic agreement with PAL Aerospace to jointly develop the next-generation AMASCOS system.
L3Harris on 30 March announced the delivery of a new batch of Enhanced Night Vision Goggle – Binocular (ENVG-B) systems.
More than 1,500 ENVG-Bs were provided to the 10th Mountain Division, bringing the total number of units delivered to the US Army to more than 9,000.
This means there are only 1,000 to deliver to fulfil a US Army contract awarded in 2018.
ENVG-B is intended to boost soldier situational awareness in poor-visibility conditions, while also increasing lethality with faster target acquisition. It uses AR algorithms to integrate with the US Army Nett Warrior system.
The complete system will also integrate with the L3Harris AN/PRC-163 two-channel leader radio.
US Army issues $6.11 billion, ten-year contract to tighten cryptographic security for SINCGARS radios.
The US and its allies must adapt to this new character of warfare; they will not have control over every domain of the battlespace on the battlefields of tomorrow. This reality will have a significant impact on the Five Eyes.
In the latest episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we dive deeper into military connectivity and hear how the Five Eyes partners are developing new CONOPS based on the model of multi-domain operations.
A new RfI from the Joint Tactical Networking Center seeks information on innovative solutions and alternative approaches from industry for software-defined radio waveform resiliency technologies and products.
Pakistan is quietly developing AESA radars for potential applications in ground-based and airborne roles.