L3Harris connects UK MoD with US and NATO allies

L3Harris has been selected by the UK MoD to provide Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 multi-channel handheld tactical radios.

These radios will deliver critical communications and greater interoperability with US and other NATO allies during coalition operations.

The Falcon IV multichannel handheld radio has been broadly adopted by the US Army, USMC, US Special Operations Command, USAF and a growing number of NATO allies.

The AN/PRC-163 radios offer true resilience against peer adversary threats. It provides a wide range of secure communications waveforms, while simultaneously integrating voice and data communications, network routing and gateway functions.

In addition, the flexible software-defined architecture enables users to quickly add new waveforms and enhanced capabilities to address evolving requirements.

Keith Norton, VP of Communications Systems, L3Harris, commented on the advantage of interoperability between allies: ‘success in collation operations depends on strong partners and robust information sharing’.