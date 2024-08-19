UK Space Command launches first military satellite

UK Space Command has successfully launched the country’s first dedicated satellite to support military operations.

Named Tyche, the satellite was built by Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL), and was launched on 16 August, alongside 115 other low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, from a Space X Falcon 9 Transporter-11 rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Tyche will capture daytime images and videos of the Earth’s surface, and its images will be used to strengthen the UK’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. It is the first satellite to be launched under Space Command’s £127 million (US$164 million) MINERVA programme, the precursor to an operational constellation under Programme ISTARI, which it is hoped will be up and running by 2031.

Tyche is a member of SSTL’s newest Carbonite-class of satellites. The class features high-resolution optical, mid-wave infra-red or Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payloads. Tyche itself is fitted with the high-resolution optical payload delivering sub-1m GSD imagery with an inter-satellite link and on board processing capability.

Significantly, Tyche is also the first such satellite to be wholly owned by the UK Ministry of Defence.

Built by SSTL on a £22 million contract, the satellite’s signals were received at Space Command a few hours after its launch.

While it is envisaged that the constellation’s primary role will be to improve military situational awareness around the world, it will also deliver the likes of disaster monitoring and management data, and track the impact of climate change.

UK space commander, Major General Paul Tedman said: “The successful launch of Tyche has shown that UK Space Command, and its essential partners across defence and industry, can rapidly take a concept through to the delivery of a satellite capability on orbit.

"Tyche represents the first of a future constellation of ISR satellites that we’ll launch over the coming years.”

Tyche and the subsequent satellites in the constellation will have a five-year lifespan from their point of activation.