In-orbit imaging a “game-changer” in space situational awareness

Australia-based start-up HEO has been turning satellite Earth-observation cameras towards space to make hiding in orbit harder for adversary actors.

The company, founded in 2019 as a spin-out from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, raised US$8 million earlier this year to expand its services and launch new sensors to observe objects in space. The firm is currently buying time on existing Earth-observation satellites to image other spacecraft in orbit.

“We are using sensors on-board satellite platforms in orbit around the Earth, taking resolved images – not just dots in the background – so that we can actually