UK companies to develop Optical Ground Station

OGS will support the capability demonstrator being developed by Dstl in the Titania Free Space Optical Communications research project

QinetiQ is working with Chess Dynamics on a project in the UK to build a relocatable Optical Ground Station (OGS) capable of receiving high-speed data transmissions from space.

The two companies announced a £2.3 million ($3.04 million) contract from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) on 19 ...