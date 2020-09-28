Digital Battlespace

MoD plans another step towards enhancing UK space capability

28th September 2020 - 16:36 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

UK MoD technology agency Dstl in early October will demonstrate its ability to use a relocatable ground station to task and receive data from multiple commercial satellites.

This event, to be held in collaboration with Surrey Satellite Technology, will mark the first time since the early 2000s that a UK ...

