Turkish micro-UAV passes initial tests

Smaller is beautiful for Israel
IAI is exploring the potential of nanosatellites and microsatellites to deliver persistent overhead surveillance of threat areas.
The Saka micro-UAV for ISR has successfully completed initial test flights, Turkish manufacturer Aselsan announced on 18 May.
Aselsan project manager Yusuf Ziya Kotil told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that the pocket-sized Saka weighs 600g and uses a three-axis gimbal.
‘We plan to outperform foreign products in the market with its customisable flight controller and ground control station software infrastructure, data link system that is resistant to electronic warfare threats,’ Kotil added.
By the end of 2021, Aselsan expects to introduce another version of Saka weighing under 500g. This variant will include ‘original flight controller and image processing unit hardware and software, and [a] data link system,’ Kotil said.
USN can now provide precision landing for carrier-borne aircraft.
Jaegar thermal imaging cameras will be installed on vehicles with a radar system and C-UAS software.
The Australian Army's communications upgrade continues with the release of SATCOM terminals mounted on trailers.
Forthcoming qualification of Leonardo's Grifo-E fire control radar could lead to a spike in demand from customers as the manufacturer looks to the light fighter jet and retrofit markets for sales.