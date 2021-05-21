Turkish micro-UAV passes initial tests

Saka micro-UAV pictured during a test flight. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Pocket-sized Aselsan Saka UAV weighs 600g and a more lightweight version is in development.

The Saka micro-UAV for ISR has successfully completed initial test flights, Turkish manufacturer Aselsan announced on 18 May.

Aselsan project manager Yusuf Ziya Kotil told the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that the pocket-sized Saka weighs 600g and uses a three-axis gimbal.

‘We plan to outperform foreign products in the market with its customisable flight controller and ground control station software infrastructure, data link system that is resistant to electronic warfare threats,’ Kotil added.

By the end of 2021, Aselsan expects to introduce another version of Saka weighing under 500g. This variant will include ‘original flight controller and image processing unit hardware and software, and [a] data link system,’ Kotil said.