Toughbook 55 integrates self-encrypting hard drive

Toughbook 55 ruggedised laptop. (Photo: Panasonic)

UK MoD is receiving ruggedised laptops with Viasat Eclypt hard drive.

Panasonic on 14 April announced that its Toughbook 55 ruggedised military laptop for the UK MoD will include an integrated Eclypt internal hard drive from Viasat.

‘The solid state self-encrypting hard drive is certified for use in the UK to secure Top Secret information and all security levels below, as well as certified for use by NATO and other European countries including Germany,’ Panasonic stated.

Toughbook 55 users can customise the device for various tasks while in the field. Viasat Eclypt hard drives will be integrated into the modular universal bay on the laptop.

Integration and supply to the MoD will be carried out by Centerprise International.

