ThinKom to start shipboard tests of Ka-band antenna for USN

7th August 2020 - 08:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), has awarded ThinKom Solutions a seven-month contract to provide its commercially available phased-array antenna for USN shipboard communications.

ThinKom announced on 6 August that it will provide its ThinAir Ka2517 Ka-band antenna for onboard demonstrations on a USN vessel, to show it can meet requirements ...

