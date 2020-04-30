ThinKom demonstrates interoperability of Ku3030 antenna

ThinKom Solutions has completed a series of demonstrations of the interoperability of its core antenna technology with low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.

These included the company’s Ku3030 phased-array antenna subsystem (pictured) and a Gogo radome, adaptor plate and power amplifier which comprises the 2Ku aero SATCOM terminal.

Bill Milroy, CTO of ThinKom, said: ‘LEO satellite networks have the potential to be transformative to the in-flight connectivity experience, but also place new stringent demands on the antenna systems used to track and connect with the rapidly moving satellites.’

Successful tests of the Ku- and Ka-band COTS phased-array aero antennas were also conducted across commercial and military frequency bands and a variety of GEO and non-geostationary satellites.