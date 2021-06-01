To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Digital Battlespace

Thales helps put Australian heads in the clouds

1st June 2021 - 01:28 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Thales Australia is leading efforts to market NDC Edge to the Australian military. (ADF)

A new indigenous cloud computing solution for the Australian Defence Force is on offer from Thales Australia.

On 1 June, the opening day of Land Forces 2018 in Brisbane, Thales Australia announced a partnership with several companies to deliver secure tactical cloud computing 'to the edge of the battlespace'.

The agreement involves Thales Australia, Microsoft and Australian businesses Myriad Technologies, archTIS and Fortifyedge. The latter three have ...

