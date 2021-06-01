Thales helps put Australian heads in the clouds

JetWave broadband SATCOM finds a use in defence
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.
On 1 June, the opening day of Land Forces 2018 in Brisbane, Thales Australia announced a partnership with several companies to deliver secure tactical cloud computing 'to the edge of the battlespace'.
The agreement involves Thales Australia, Microsoft and Australian businesses Myriad Technologies, archTIS and Fortifyedge. The latter three have ...
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.
US airborne communications gateway capability will include the Bombardier Global 6000.
The US Space Development Agency is working to a fast tempo as it prepares a prototype LEO constellation to deliver overarching capabilities for frontline personnel.
An array of solutions are available — in space and on the ground — to ensure military SATCOM remains secure in the face of soft and hard threats.