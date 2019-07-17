Thales electronics for Belgian vehicles

The vehicles being supplied to Belgium under the Scorpion programme will be equipped with Thales vehicle electronics, the company announced on 16 July.

A total of 382 Griffon multi-role armoured vehicles (VBMR) and 60 Jaguar reconnaissance and combat vehicles (EBRC) are being delivered for the programme under a partnership between Arquus and Nexter.

Thales began work in June to provide vehicle electronics for Scorpion vehicles, which will include providing a comprehensive range of data capabilities for onboard intelligence that meet future data requirements for the land forces.

Equipment includes common vetronics and communication systems based on the CONTACT software defined radio, onboard computing and decision support solutions, and perimeter vision, self-protection and navigation systems.