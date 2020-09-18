Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Taiwan to search overseas for frigate radars

18th September 2020 - 19:32 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

Save this for later

According to Taiwanese media reports, the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) has approached both Raytheon and Thales for shipborne AESA radars for its future guided-missile frigates, after dissatisfaction with a locally developed type.

The European and American companies have been asked to brief the ROCN on what phased-array radars they ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace