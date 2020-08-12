Digital Battlespace

Sypris wins contract for Leonardo DRS for electronic assemblies

12th August 2020 - 14:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Sypris Electronics, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, on 11 August received an initial contract award from Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics to manufacture and test electronic assemblies for a shipboard system.

Production will begin in 2020. Sypris did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

‘Our collaborative approach in providing ...

