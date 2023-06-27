New Swedish Navy ship class to enter service around decade’s end

Sweden is procuring four new ships to strengthen its navy, and while details are yet to be finalised, the country has already settled on a name for the new class.

Named the Luleå class, Sweden’s four new vessels will be larger than the country’s existing fleet of Visby and Gävle-class corvettes.

An artist's impression released by the Swedish MoD shows a rendering of the new ship that is substantially larger than the in-service Visby-class.

The ship appears akin to renderings of Singapore's new Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV), of which Saab is part of the programme to produce.

