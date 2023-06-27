To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New Swedish Navy ship class to enter service around decade’s end

27th June 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Sweden's future Luleå class, left, and the current, smaller Visby-class, right. (Photo: Swedish MoD)

Four new ships for the Swedish Navy should enter service around the end of the decade, according to fresh information from Stockholm.

Sweden is procuring four new ships to strengthen its navy, and while details are yet to be finalised, the country has already settled on a name for the new class.

Named the Luleå class, Sweden’s four new vessels will be larger than the country’s existing fleet of Visby and Gävle-class corvettes.

An artist's impression released by the Swedish MoD shows a rendering of the new ship that is substantially larger than the in-service Visby-class.

The ship appears akin to renderings of Singapore's new Multi-Role Combat Vessel (MRCV), of which Saab is part of the programme to produce.

The

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

