DSEI 2023: Spectra Group breaks into Asian market with SlingShot sale to Indonesian Army

The order was placed through Spectra’s local partner PT Mora Armamen Perkasa after discussions with specialist and regular forces of the Indonesian Army and this first purchase will equip KOSTRAD (Army Strategic Reserves Command) with manpacks, vehicle systems and SlingShot Tactical Operations Centre Systems plus a two-year contract for the Inmarsat L-band Tactical Satellite (L-TAC) service.

SlingShot is a low size, weight and power satellite communications system which enables existing UHF and VHF tactical radios to extend their reach into the realm of strategic communications providing true BLoS and communications on-the-move (COTM), without purchasing new radios.

By utilising Inmarsat’s commercial L-TAC, SlingShot allows a tactical net to be created over thousands of kilometres and deliver a comprehensive range of tactical and operational network capabilities.

SlingShot provides voice and data capability for C2, encrypted if required, and supports wide-ranging mission-critical applications, such as artillery fire support, GPS tracking and biometric analysis.

