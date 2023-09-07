DSEI 2023: Spectra Group breaks into Asian market with SlingShot sale to Indonesian Army
The order was placed through Spectra’s local partner PT Mora Armamen Perkasa after discussions with specialist and regular forces of the Indonesian Army and this first purchase will equip KOSTRAD (Army Strategic Reserves Command) with manpacks, vehicle systems and SlingShot Tactical Operations Centre Systems plus a two-year contract for the Inmarsat L-band Tactical Satellite (L-TAC) service.
SlingShot is a low size, weight and power satellite communications system which enables existing UHF and VHF tactical radios to extend their reach into the realm of strategic communications providing true BLoS and communications on-the-move (COTM), without purchasing new radios.
By utilising Inmarsat’s commercial L-TAC, SlingShot allows a tactical net to be created over thousands of kilometres and deliver a comprehensive range of tactical and operational network capabilities.
Related Articles
DSEI 2021: Spectra announces another SlingShot order
SlingShot provides voice and data capability for C2, encrypted if required, and supports wide-ranging mission-critical applications, such as artillery fire support, GPS tracking and biometric analysis.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 News
-
The Imperative of Collaborative Innovation in European Defence (Opinion)
The dynamics of global defence are shifting, and isolated endeavours are increasingly giving way to collaborative innovation, joint ventures, and partnerships. Steve Griessel, CEO of Paramount, argues that as Europe navigates its defence priorities, the pressing question is not what we must create but with whom we must join hands.
-
Elbit Systems completes delivery of self-protection suite for Dutch VIP aircraft
Elbit Systems has completed installation of an advanced self-protection suite, including a Direct Infra-Red Counter Measures (DIRCM) system and Infra-Red-based Passive Airborne Warning System (IR MWS) on the Royal Netherlands Air Force's Gulfstream G-650ER VIP aircraft.
-
DSEI 2023: Australian companies launch rockets from Funnel Web robot, point to Ukraine potential
Australian companies Black Sky Aerospace and Funnel Web Systems showcased a demonstration of rocket-firing from a UGV at Poland's MSPO, specifically pointing to potential in the war in Ukraine as a scenario where they could be used.
-
Gaming the System: Project OdySSEy’s Synthetic Training Revolution (Studio)
In the rapidly evolving, data-driven future environment, BAE Systems is leading the integration of game-changing systems that are revolutionising how military forces train. Project OdySSEy is bringing together simulation, supercomputing, data analytics and augmented reality to revolutionise the future of military training.
-
F-35 Lightning II: key facts about the world's most popular fifth-generation fighter jet
This growing family of F-35 operators exemplifies the power of collective effort, fostering stronger diplomatic ties and contributing to the evolution of modern aerial warfare on a global scale.
-
Collins-Elbit JV wins contract to supply US Navy with helmet-mounted cueing system
Ahead of DSEI 2023, Collins Elbit Vision Systems (CEVS) has released details of its new Zero-G HMDS+ helmet mounted display system and announced it has been awarded a $16 million development contract from the US Navy (USN) for the Improved Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System (IJHMCS).