Digital Battlespace
Space Force awards military GPS receiver contract to BAE Systems
BAE Systems has received a $247 million contract from the US Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center, to design and manufacture an advanced military GPS receiver and next-generation semiconductor for positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities in contested electromagnetic environments.
The Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface ...
