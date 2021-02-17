Space Force awards military GPS receiver contract to BAE Systems

SIERA travels to India Sonar calibration system from RTSYS is ordered by Bharat Electronics.

PREMIUM: Codan tunes into US market with business acquisition Codan's cash buyout of a North American communications company provides new inroads into that particular market.

IAI grows its POP tactical payload family MegaPOP blends high-definition vision capabilities with a system that uses several sensors simultaneously.

ICS showcases alternative BLoS communications NATO experiment under UK Serapis framework tests command-and-control robustness.

USMC orders more radars Eight additional G/ATOR systems are being acquired by the USMC on top of a full-rate production order for 30 in 2019.